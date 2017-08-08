Bullet enters Cranbrook residence, barely misses occupant

A man is in custody facing multiple charges after a bullet went through a Cranbrook home and nearly hit a resident inside.

RCMP were called to the 1900 block of 10th Avenue South on Monday afternoon.

The investigation lead Mounties to a nearby trailer court residence where a man was arrested.

Staff Sergeant Hector Lee says this incident could have ended up much worse.

“Whenever you have bullets flying anywhere of course it’s going to have that potential of being fatal.” explains Lee. “I think this compliantant got lucky and I think we as a community got lucky this time. We’ve had a few things that happened in the past and this could’ve been just one more thing.”

Staff Sgt. Lee says a search warrant was executed following the arrest.

“[Police] seized some firearms, ammunition, a controlled substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine and a substantial amount of cash as well as other offense-related property.”

The investigation is currently ongoing.

– Staff Sergeant Hector Lee, Cranbrook RCMP

– Devin Howard