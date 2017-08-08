Cranbrook’s 7th Ave S/2nd St S intersection closed Tuesday

Installation of a new sewer main as part of the 2nd Street South reconstruction project, will close the intersection to all traffic at 7th Avenue South on Tuesday August 8th from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Drivers are asked to obey all signage and will need to find an alternate route around the intersection on Tuesday.

With the intersection closure, riders on BC Transit Route #7 will be impacted slightly, with buses travelling between 7th Avenue South and 11th Avenue South along 4th Street South during Tuesday’s closure.

The City of Cranbrook apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.

You can also find regular updates through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

– City of Cranbrook release