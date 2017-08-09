Boaters on Moyie Lake told to avoid firefighting planes

Boaters in the region are being reminded to stay away from firefighting aircraft for the second time in a week.

The BC Wildfire Service says people on Moyie Lake are putting themselves in extreme danger when they get too close.

Anyone found approaching the planes could be issued fines up to $100,000.

The BC Wildfire Service could ban all watercrafts from the lake if boaters interfere with fire suppression efforts.

Just last week residents were sent the same message about aircraft on Premier Lake.