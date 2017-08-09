CO’s fine campers near Lake Koocanusa for long weekend fire

Local Conservation Officers fined a group of campers near Lake Koocanusa who weren’t abiding by the provincial fire ban.

Sergeant Denny Chretien says they had many files to investigate this long weekend as people poured into the region to celebrate the holiday.

Chretien explains they found individuals from out of province in the Dorr Road area having a wood fire.

He explains it’s a significant fine, over $1,000.

The CO Sergeants admits it was an encouraging weekend as they inspected over 200 camp sites and only had the one issue.

Chretien says, for the most part, people are adhering to the provincial ban and even more so the public is understanding the importance of the restrictions.

He adds they did run into issues with the newly implemented off road vehicle ban but no charges were laid.

– East Kootenay Conservation Officer Service Sgt. Denny Chretien