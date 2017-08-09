Island Pond wildfire reportedly 75% contained

The BC Wildfire Service confirms the massive Island Pond wildfire between Skookumchuk and Canal Flats is now 75 per cent contained.

The wildfire is estimated at approximately 1,100 hectares and is burning 12 km south of Canal Flats.

It started along Highway 93/95 Sunday July 30th when a fallen tree hit a power line and quickly grew, resulting in an evacuation alert being issued for 51 properties in the Island Pond/Premier Lake area.

The alert remains in effect.

Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy 82 personnel, one helicopter, and eight pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire Wednesday.

Crews have seen good progress on the south flank and a successful burn-off operation took place along the east flank.

The public can expect to see increased smoke from this fire.

– Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy