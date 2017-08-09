Make-A-Wish Foundation gives Fernie teen truck makeover

A Fernie teen is driving with a fresh set of wheels thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Dalton Hutchinson was granted a wish by the organization’s BC Chapter, after spending the last six years battling bone cancer.

The Foundation’s Stuart Chase says the 17-year-old asked for a new lease on life for a set of wheels.

“He had a truck that was sold to him by his uncle. He took a while to decide what he might want his wish to be, but he decided an overhaul of that truck is what he wanted,” Chase says.

Chase says they were happy to take on this project.

“Each personality is different and what goes into the car is different for each of those kids,” Chase says. “We had some great businesses come forward in Kelowna who were willing to do the work and customize it for just the personality that Dalton is. The whole idea just got on, there were a bunch of groups that came together that wanted to make this happen.”

Hutchinson was presented with his overhauled vehicle over the long weekend.

The teenager from Fernie is currently cancer free, but had his leg amputated through the treatment.

He regularly goes to a children’s hospital in Alberta for check-ups.

(Photo from the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Chapter)

– Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Director of Marketing and Communications, Stuart Chase

– Jeff Johnson