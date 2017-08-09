MLA Shypitka selected as BC Liberal Energy and Mines Critic

The MLA for Kootenay East will hold a prominent role in the BC Liberal’s shadow cabinet.

Tom Shypitka will serve as the critic for Energy and Mines and will hold the NDP accountable for policy around the industry.

He says one of his goals is reducing government barriers to local companies.

“Red tape, regulation, we need it in place for safety, but there is all that unnecessary regulation that comes with it,” Shypitka says. “Its kind of like weeds in a garden, it can get away on you real fast and if you are not careful, it really stops growth in our industry.”

Shypitka says he wants to discuss industry policy with the NDP’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Michelle Mungall.

“Being from Kootenay-East, we have five of the top six mines residing right in our constituency here,” Shypitka says. “Its a big part of who we are here in Kootenay East and I’m glad I’m able to be in a position to hold the government accountable for the decisions they make.”

He adds he has big shoes to fill, as Former Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett served as the Minister for Energy and Mines while the BC Liberals were in power.

– Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka

– Jeff Johnson