More lightning Tuesday ignites more fires in East Kootenay

Over a dozen wildfires are being reported in our region after more lightning Tuesday night.
At this point eight new fires are suspected to have sparked Tuesday including ones near Cranbrook and Fernie.
Only one of the blazes is estimated to be over a hectare in size and that’s a three hectare fire in the remote Grave Creek area east of Canal Flats.
Fires around Moyie are still active including a five hectare blaze in the Lamb Creek area and a four hectare fire on Moyie Mountain.
None of them are threatening the community or any structures.
Crews continue to battle the massive Island Pond and White River fires.
The Island Pond blaze between Skookumchuk and Canal Flats is estimated at approximately 1,100 hectares and is 35 per cent contained.
