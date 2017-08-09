RDEK backs Director’s bid for defamation fine insurance coverage

The RDEK is supporting one of their Director’s liability coverage application after he was found guilty of defamation.

Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft is asking the Municipal Insurance Association of BC (MIABC) to help with the $75,000 he’s ordered to pay for online comments made in January 2016.

Board Chair Rob Gay says they believe Taft was acting as an elected official when he criticized wildlife activist Devin Kazzakoff.

Gay argues Taft wouldn’t have been involved in the Facebook discussion unless he was the Mayor and elected officials should be considered to always be “on the job”.

The Board Chair says the RDEK is not disputing the judge’s ruling in the cause, but rather believes Taft should be covered by the MIABC.