Wildsight disappointed with rezoning in grizzly bear corridor

A local environment protection group says wildlife needs to be able to move around and through our communities.

Wildsight’s Ryland Nelson is speaking after the RDEK allowed a property along Lizard Creek Road south of Fernie to be rezoned for residential development.

Nelson says the area is an internationally significant grizzly bear connectivity corridor.

He suggests a broader discussion should take place amongst Regional District Directors about how communities can develop near important wildlife habitats.

Nelson agrees the Lizard Creek drainage area has been long disturbed by recreationalists but is worried allowing a residential development will set precedent.

He claims this is the first time this type of rezoning has been allowed there.

The developers says the eight lots on Lizard Creek Road will not affect wildlife populations.

– Wildsight’s Ryland Nelson