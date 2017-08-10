11 East Kootenay buildings to receive energy retrofits

Close to a dozen affordable housing buildings in the East Kootenay will be upgraded to increase sustainability and comfort.

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing funds of over $450,000 to the buildings that house over 200 people in the region.

Some of the buildings supported include the Claydon Villa in Cranbrook, the Trinity Lodge in Fernie and Gatehouse Gardens in Kimberley.

The funds will go towards upgrades to insulation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

A second grant from the CBT will be issued to more affordable housing units in early 2018.