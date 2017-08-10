16 new streetlights coming to Cranbrook’s Baker Street

16 new streetlights and poles will be installed along Baker Street over the next few weeks.

Public Works crews have removed all of the hanging flower baskets and the old streetlights the past couple of days in preparation for the new pole installation. The City does need to wait for a couple of weeks for delivery of the new poles.

Public Works electricians will get the circuits powered back up and the new poles in place as soon as possible.

The City of Cranbrook appreciates the patience and understanding of residents, business owners and visitors while this work is being completed.

– From the City of Cranbrook