Kootenay ICE announce “Minor Hockey Team of the Game” program

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is pleased to announce the launch of its Minor Hockey Team of the Game courtesy of the Cranbrook Colts, Cranbrook Royals, and Cranbrook Colonels.

The Kootenay ICE invites all minor hockey teams within the East Kootenay region to register to become its Minor Hockey Team of the Game.

The selected team will be given:

One student/child ticket for each player

One ticket for each coach (up to four)

Additional adult/child individual tickets available at 15% off

P.A. recognition

Private visit during the game from the ICE mascot

Meet and greet with an ICE player and/or coach after the game

In order to be selected, minor hockey teams simply need to click the link located on the Kootenay ICE website and enter to win!

The ICE would like to thank the Cranbrook Colts, Royals and Colonels for their generous support. During the Drive to 25, the ICE had a number of tickets donated for youth and the team looks forward to launching more programs in partnership with community members and the ICE.

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of Swift Current Minor Hockey)