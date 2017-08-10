Lightning continues to spark small wildfires in region

Lightning continues to spark new wildfires in our region.

At least five fires were detected in our region Wednesday, all of them suspected to be caused by lightning.

None of them are over a hectare in size but three of them are in the forested area west of Lake Koocanusa.

Fires are still active around Moyie- including a five hectare blaze in the Lamb Creek area and a four hectare fire on Mount Moyie.

More than a dozen fires have been caused by lightning since Monday.

Meanwhile, significant progress is being made on the massive Island Pond wildfire between Skookumchuk and Canal Flats.

The estimated 1,100 hectare blaze is now 75 per cent contained.

Flames in the remote White River area east of Fairmont Hot Springs have spread to 1,500 hectares in size but are still not threatening any communities or structures.