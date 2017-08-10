WHL: ICE announce Neil Ross as Strength & Conditioning Coach

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Neil Ross as its new Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Ross just returned to Canada after spending a decade in Australia, where he held coaching, sport science and strength and conditioning roles with Cycling Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport. Ross is also a veteran of dozens of world championship and Olympic campaigns.

Prior to his time in Australia, Ross was the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at McMaster University and Director and Head Coach of the Canadian National Cycling Centre in Hamilton.

“Neil is an experienced professional that has a tremendous track record coaching world class athletes in a number of sport disciplines; he will be a tremendous resource for our organization,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “The ICE are grateful to Kari and Ryan from Creekside Physiotherapy for making Neil available to us to support our players development.”

In the role of Strength and Conditioning Coach, Ross will work on a daily basis with ICE players, coaching staff and Adam Douglas (Sports Performance Consultant) to facilitate the off-ice development plan. Ross will also teach ICE players how to perform innovative training techniques and provide feedback on programming to the Sports Performance Consultant.

Ross graduated from the University of Toronto with an Honours Bachelor of Science in 1994, a post-graduate Bachelor of Physiotherapy in 1998 and a research Master’s degree in Rehabilitation Science in 2000.

Ross has a special research interest in the role of the nervous system in fatigue, pain, performance and function.

He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCS) with the National Strength and Conditioning Association and a Level 4 Coach with the Coaching Association of Canada National Coach Certification Program.

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of the Kootenay ICE)