COTR hopes tuition free programs boost student enrollment

The College of the Rockies believes removing tuition from certain programs will increase student enrollment.

This after the BC government announced Tuesday they would drop fees for adult upgrading and English language programs at all institutions across the province.

Director of Student Affairs Doris Silva says removing financial barriers makes it easier for students to get essential training.

“We’re very pleased about it,” Silva says. “This is something that we saw as a barrier for students when it was implemented and we’re glad to see that it is now tuition free again.”

Silva says registered students in these programs dropped 52 per cent last year when course fees were introduced.

“When these programs were tuitionized, the students who couldn’t afford the program made the decision not to enroll,” Silva says. “So hopefully as this becomes tuition free, they will be able to make an education decision to come back to these programs and upgrade if they need to.”

Silva says the programs are essential for new Canadians and current residents looking to upgrade their education.

– College of the Rockies Director of Student Affairs, Doris Silva

– Jeff Johnson