Is there a better place for a festival than Kaslo, BC?

It was about 4 PM last Saturday when I found out The Sheepdogs probably weren’t having a good day. Their flight from Kelowna to Castlegar was delayed and their tour manager admitted he didn’t exactly know the location of their equipment

The Rock Renaissance men were set to headline that night at the 2017 Kaslo Jazz Etc Fest.

They made it, but their equipment never did. Nonetheless, the show went off without a hitch.

Story has it, a local old timer named Dave “Bugsy” Biggar supplied the guitars The Sheepdogs used that night. He apparently makes guitars and had an impressive selection laying around the house for, I assume, this very reason. The Sheepdogs went by his place, had their pick of the lot, and Bugsy got to hang out back stage and watch his babies entertain thousands. At one point, a festival staff member leaned over to him and asked how cool the whole situation was and Bugsy replied, “They never looked so good.”

To top that off, after opening with a bombastic version of “Who”, The Sheepdogs were full throttle in the middle of their when lead singer Ewan Currie, seemingly a tad flustered, paused between songs to confirm with the audience they weren’t using their own gear.

On a last whim, he asked if anyone had an egg shaker.

“Where’s Fred Penner when you need him?” Currie joked as the popular children’s musician played a set earlier that day.

But all of a sudden a dude about four feet in front of me holds up his arm. He had to be at least 6’5, so people took noticed when a few flicks of the wrist revealed he was holding a shaker.

Ewan points at him. Dude throws. Ewan stretches out for the catch. Success. Ewan passes it to his brother Shamus for approval.

Shamus shakes. Nods to his brother Ewan. Shamus puts it on his keyboard. And The Sheepdogs confidently break into their next song.

It was kismet.

In my article ahead of the event, I talked about the community spirit that drives Kaslo Jazz Etc Fest and how it takes a village to float that stage off Kaslo Bay Park every year. That was literally the name of the article.

As if I needed more evidence, the story behind the Sheepdogs’ Jazz Fest performance is an example I couldn’t make up if I tried.

So, with the latest edition of the event having come and gone this past BC Day long weekend, allow me to make the argument: There really is no better place in Canada for a festival than Kaslo, British Columbia.

The people who put it together, the ones take the stage, and those who show up to take it all in. The energy, the setting, and a myriad of intangibles.

“This is one of the best parts of Canada in my mind,” Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett said before Saturday’s show.

“We’ve never played on a floating stage,” Corbett admitted when asked if there’s nicer place to place to play a live show. “We played a boat in Paris, but that was parked. So I guess that’s a floating stage but not quite like this. This is amazing here. The view is amazing. Awesome vibe. A lot of great people around here. “

To the band’s credit, after what was most likely a frustrating day, and with a quick turnaround ahead for a gig in Winnipeg the next night, they absolutely rocked Kalso Bay Park. The harmonizing guitars, Ewan’s booming bellow, and Corbett’s driving drums certainly delivered a hell of a show.

“You get a lot of immediate gratification from playing a live show,” Corbett suggested. The drummer explains they spent many years slugging it on the road, playing to no one, even performing in the tiny community of Sirdar just north of Creston. Corbett says they were always focused on putting together an “energetic-rocking live-show”.

“Making an album takes a long time,” says Corbett who revealed they’ve recorded their sixth album and it’s just being mixed and mastered. He says there’s a major difference between spending six months in the studio creating something and getting up on a stage, “You play for 90 minutes and see the instant reaction from fans.”

And Corbett certainly liked the stage in Kaslo and its surroundings, “What more could you want? People really seem to support music here. It’s a nice scene. It’s great.”

For local bands in that scene, Kaslo Jazz Etc Fest presents many opportunities.

“It’s kind of a big reunion for all the local musicians,” says Dirt Floor drummer Eddie Thomas. “Being a musician in this town you have to work hard, and you’re always out at difference places, it’s hard to see each other all the time. This festival brings you all together.”

Dirt Floor is a West Kootenay based band that began when Peter Reed met Sean Cameron working in the bush. Reed describes it as an organic and quick bond, that grew from sharing song ideas during lunch break by banging on anything around them – mostly just rocks.

“[Kaslo Jazz Fest] is just a great way to get world class music in our area,” says Reed who suggests he just loves taking it all in like everyone else “in one of the most spectacular settings in the world”.

Reed admits they don’t think much about the exposure when sharing the stage with these types of musician but rather, “it’s just fun to be part of it all.”

“The coolest thing about the festivals out in this area is the ability to swim, dance in the sand, go in the shade and camp. It’s all right there,” Thomas remarks. “You can’t really compare it. Everything about it. It’s just amazing.”

It truly is a sight to behold. People of all ages sprawled out over Kaslo Bay Park partying together. Signing together. Many hearing the