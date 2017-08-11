Lightning continues to ignite small wildfires across East Kootenay

At least five more small wildfires were sparked in our region Thursday due to lightning.

None of the blazes are over a hectare in size.

The fires popped up in areas near Moyie, west of Lake Koocanusa, north of Sparwood, west of Fernie and east of Wasa.



Approximately 20 small fires have ignited in our region since Monday.

Crews have the massive Island Pond wildfire between Skookumchuk and Canal Flats 75 per cent contained.