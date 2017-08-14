Cranbrook releases details on elector registration for by-election

The City of Cranbrook is releasing more details on elector registration ahead of the city’s by-election.

The City is using the Provincial Voters List as it was on July 11, 2017.

If you are not sure if you are on the list you can find out by calling or visiting City Hall at 40 – 10th Ave. South or phoning City Hall at 250-489-0226. The office is open from 8:30 to 4:30, Monday to Friday (excluding holidays). If you are not on the list, advance elector registrations will be accepted at City Hall from August 16th – August 29th, 2017.

Advance Elector Registration is closed after August 29th, 2017.

Resident electors may register on voting days if you meet the qualifications set out below and bring supporting identification to the voting place.

Non-resident Property Electors may register on voting days if you meet the qualifications listed below and bring identification, proof of ownership of the property and the written consent of a majority of the registered owners of the property, designating you as the one who may vote.

ELECTOR QUALIFICATIONS

RESIDENT ELECTORS:

– 18 years of age or older on general voting day for the election or assent voting; and

– A Canadian citizen; and

– A resident of British Columbia for at least 6 months immediately before the day of registration; and

– A resident of the [municipality or electoral area] for at least 30 days immediately before the day of registration; and

– Not disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election or assent voting and not otherwise disqualified by law.

NON-RESIDENT PROPERTY ELECTORS:

– 18 years of age older on general voting day for the election or assent voting; and

– A Canadian citizen; and

– A resident of British Columbia for at least 6 months immediately before the day of registration; and

– A registered owner of real property in the [municipality or electoral area] for at least 30 days immediately before the day of registration; and

– Not entitled to register as a resident elector; and

– Not disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election or assent voting and not otherwise disqualified by law; and

– If there is more than one registered owner of the property, only one of those individuals may, with the written consent of the majority of the owners, register as a non-resident property elector.

LIST OF REGISTERED ELECTORS

Beginning September 5th, 2017 until the close of general voting for the election on October 21, 2017, a copy of the list of registered electors will be available for public inspection, at the Cranbrook City Hall at 40 – 10th Ave. South, during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays. Before inspecting the list, a person must sign a statement that they will not inspect the list or use the information included in the list except for the purposes of Part 3 – Electors and Elections of the Local Government Act. An elector may request that their address or other information about them be omitted from or obscured on the list of electors.

OBJECTION TO REGISTRATION OF AN ELECTOR

An objection to the registration of a person whose name appears on the list of registered electors may be made in accordance with the Local Government Act until 4:00 pm on September 15, 2017. An objection must be in writing and may only be made by a person entitled to be registered as an elector of the City of Cranbrook and can only be made on the basis that a person whose name appears on the list of electors has died or that a person whose name appears on the list of electors is not qualified to be registered as an elector of the City of Cranbrook.

For further information on these matters, the following persons may be contacted:

Sarann Press, Chief Election Officer – 1-844-538-8384

Marnie Dueck, City Clerk – 250-489-0226

– From the City of Cranbrook