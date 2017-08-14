Car flees RCMP in Fernie, crashes in Cranbrook

An Alberta man faces a long list of charges after fleeing RCMP near Fernie at high speeds before crashing in Cranbrook.

An officer attempted to stop a black Infiniti around 8 PM Thursday in the Hosmer area due to a report the vehicle was going over 160 km an hour.However, the vehicle drove away from the Mountie before fleeing police again a short time later in Fernie.

Witnesses in Fernie say the vehicle narrowly missed sideswiping a vehicle and hitting a pedestrian.An officer in Cranbrook then located the vehicle on the strip around 9 pm and once again unsuccessfully tried to pull the Infiniti over before it took off – this time accelerating to 190 kilometres an hour. A RCMP member further down the highway activated her emergency equipment in anticipation of the suspect, who noticed police, and tried to go around the cruiser but lost control and crashed into the ditch.

The driver then ran from the vehicle into the bush but was apprehended on the rail way with help from members of the public.