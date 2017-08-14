Evacuation Alert lifted for Island Pond/Premier Lake properties

The Evacuation Alert for 51 properties in the Island Pond/ Premier Lake area has been lifted.

The news comes after BC Wildfire Service were able to get the massive wildfire between Canal Flats and Skookumchuk 100 per cent contained.

The blaze started along Highway 93/95 July 30th when a tree fell onto a power line.

It quickly spread, resulting in the alert to be issued the following day.

The fire is still estimated at over one thousand hectares.

The RDEK would like to thank the BC Wildfire Service for their tireless efforts.