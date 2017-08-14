Local man dead after motorcycle crash near Jaffray

RCMP are still trying to determine what caused a motorcycle to veer off the road near Jaffray, killing its driver.
Mounties responded to a call just before 11 AM Saturday with a report of a single vehicle collision on Jaffray Baynes Lake Road.
A northbound Harley Davidson reportedly lost control and left the road.
The 32 year old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
East Kootenay Traffic Serves, a Collision Reconstructionist Unit, and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.