Local man dead after motorcycle crash near Jaffray

RCMP are still trying to determine what caused a motorcycle to veer off the road near Jaffray, killing its driver.

Mounties responded to a call just before 11 AM Saturday with a report of a single vehicle collision on Jaffray Baynes Lake Road.

A northbound Harley Davidson reportedly lost control and left the road.

The 32 year old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

East Kootenay Traffic Serves, a Collision Reconstructionist Unit, and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.