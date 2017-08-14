 Skip to Content
Local man dead after motorcycle crash near Jaffray

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
August 14, 2017 05:14 am
RCMP are still trying to determine what caused a motorcycle to veer off the road near Jaffray, killing its driver.

Mounties responded to a call just before 11 AM Saturday with a report of a single vehicle collision on Jaffray Baynes Lake Road.

A northbound Harley Davidson reportedly lost control and left the road.

The 32 year old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

East Kootenay Traffic Serves, a Collision Reconstructionist Unit, and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.

