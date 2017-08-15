Innovative fraudsters target Columbia Valley corporation

A new innovative fraud scheme has reared its ugly head in the Columbia Valley.

Mounties say a local corporation almost fell victim to what they are calling an advanced operation.

Police explain the fraudsters researched and learned the names of multiple employees within the company.

Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck says the culprits created an email that modeled a financial signing authority and began requesting money from holding accounts.

“Fortunately the President [of the corporation] ran into one of the other signing authorities who also had to permit the cheque to be written so he said ‘What’s with this cheque?’ and the other fellow didn’t know so together they surmised that it was attempted fraud.” explains Sgt. Vatamaniuck.

RCMP ask everyone to be careful when sending money and to be vigilant against innovative fraudsters.

– Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck, Columbia Valley RCMP detachment commander