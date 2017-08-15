White River wildfire east of Fairmont 50% contained

The massive White River wildfire in a remote area east of Fairmont Hot Springs is now 50 per cent contained.

The blaze, which is currently over 1,500 hectares, has been burning roughly 40 km east of Fairmont since July 29th.

Crews have conducted a successful burn-off operation and the fire is now being monitored.

Public access to the White-Middle Fork Forest Service Road is still prohibited at the 45.5 kilometre point for public safety

Meanwhile, it looks like just one fire ignited in our region Monday.

A 0.02 blaze was discovered in the Mount Erickson area outside of Sparwood.