Two wildfires east of Fairmont combined into “White River Complex”

The White River fire and the Grave Creek fire will now be called the “White River Complex”.

These fires are approximately 15 kilometres apart and have not experienced any significant growth.

The White River blaze is estimated to be just over 1,200 hectares and was 50 per cent contained as of Monday.

The Grave Creek flames are estimated over 980 hectares.

In totaly the cover nearly 2,200 hectares.

Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer Carlee Kachman says the fires have been combined because they are near forest service roads that have restrictions in place.

The roads are connecting the two fires.