Cranbrook Chamber urges Province to increase minimum wage slowly

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce says businesses will suffer if the Province introduces a $15 an hour minimum wage too fast.

The BC Government announced Tuesday they will increase the wage over four dollars by 2021.

Executive Director David Hull says the boost could impact smaller store owners significantly.

“We’re not saying that $15 as a minimum wage is not the right number, but we’re saying in a reasonable period of time that businesses can budget for, plan for and make adjustments for,” Hull says. “It can’t just happen willy-nilly overnight and on political whims.”

Hull says there needs to be advanced notice for when these increases go into effect.

“Its been a political football for quite some period of time,” Hull says. “As part of the election campaign, the NDP promised to raise the minimum wage and have talked about a $15 minimum wage in the near future. Its the unpredictability that really concerns business.”

The 50 cent increase coming September 15th was originally announced by the Liberals while they were in power.

The current government plans to establish a fair wages commission to discuss how to raise the rate without hurting businsesses.

– Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, David Hull

– Jeff Johnson