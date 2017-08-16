Record year for Fernie’s Wapiti Music Festival

Fernie’s Canadian Indie music festival set new records amidst what they are calling on of the busiest summers the city has ever seen.

Wapiti Music Festival reached capacity on Saturday and over 2000 people from across Canada and the northwest US attended throughout the warm sunny weekend.

The event is in its seventh year.

Bands such as Saskatchewan’s “The Dead South” and Toronto’s “Tokyo Police Club” were just a couple of the acts that put on a show.

Festival Director Kevin McIsaac says in a release that it was a brilliant year with record ticket and merchandise sales and an off-the-charts energy level.

The Wapiti Music Festival Society is an all volunteer, non-profit organization in Fernie.