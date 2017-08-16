Kootenay ICE to host Black/White game in Kimberley

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is pleased to announce the 2017 edition of the Black/White Game will be held at the Civic Centre in Kimberley.

The annual game will feature returning players and top prospects.

The teams will be named after the event’s sponsors: Alpine Toyota and Centex Market/ Stoke Juice.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children with net proceeds going towards the ICE Education Fund. In addition to the game all fans in attendance will have an opportunity to purchase brand new ICE gear for 15% off the retail price.

“The ICE are excited to partner with the City of Kimberley for this event,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “This is an important game for our players and we look forward to providing a great atmosphere and fan experience for the event.”

Tickets can be purchased at the ICE office at Western Financial Place and at the Kootenay ICE website starting on Wednesday. Tickets will also be available at Centex Market in Kimberley beginning Thursday.

The Black/White Game will be held on Wednesday, August 30. The Civic Centre doors open at 6 p.m. and puck drop is at 7 p.m.

– From the Kootenay ICE