East Kootenay a lightning rod during recent thunderstorms

The East Kootenay has been a lightning rod over the past week.

The Southeast Fire Centre says Cranbrook to the Alberta border received the most lightning strikes during the recent thunderstorms.

Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy says 205 of the 270 blazes in the Southeast Fire Centre this year have been caused by lightning.

“Since [last] Friday we’ve had 27 new lightning starts centre-wide.” says Shaughnessy. “Specifically for the Cranbrook zone we’ve had five fire starts since Friday.”

She adds lightning over the past week has resulted in an increased fire danger in the Cranbrook area.

“Currently the fire danger rating for the Southeast Fire Centre is mainly at a moderate.” says Shaughnessy. “We have a couple pockets of high [danger] in the Boundary region and also in the East Kootenay region in the Cranbrook fire zone.”

She adds the rain from the past week wasn’t enough to make a significant change and forest fuels are expected to dry up and become volatile again.

– Karlie Shaughnessy, Southeast Fire Centre Fire Information Officer