Attractants causing rise in Kimberley bear conflicts

Bears have been licking their chops at fruit trees and garbage in Kimberley this summer.

WildSafeBC’s Danica Roussy says fruit trees are ripening early this year and it’s important residents upkeep them on a daily basis.

She says bears are natural scavengers with a good sense of smell and will remember an easy food source.

“We just need to pick, process and prune our fruit trees and manage our attractants, such as our garbage, more efficiently so the wildlife can stay where they need to which is in the wild.” says Roussy.

She explains the Bavarian City has seen 22 incidents this year in comparison to only four in Cranbrook.

“Because of the greenspace surrounding Kimberley you see more wildlife strolling into the street whereas Cranbrook’s pretty spread out and you’ll see more of those fruit trees being munched on on city limits.” explains Roussy.

She adds hotspots for bears in Kimberley include Townsite, Blarchmont and the ski hill.

Roussy says there have been four incidents in Kimberley this month alone.

– Danica Roussy, WildSafeBC Cranbrook/Kimberley Community Coordinator