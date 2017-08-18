Food Bank Garage Sale returns to Kimberley

A garage sale helping over 150 Kimberley families returns to the community this weekend.

The Helping Hands Food Bank will host the event at the city’s Curling Centre, starting 9 am Saturday.

Organizer Barry Cummins says the event regularly brings in over $10,000.

“Our Food Bank, everybody is a volunteer. There’s no paid positions here,” Cummins says. “Every cent that is raised or donated goes right back into providing food or whatever is needed for families.”

Cummins says this is one of the society’s biggest annual fundraisers.

It was not held last year, due to the passing of long-time organizer Stan Salikin.

– Kimberley Food Bank Garage Sale Organizer Barry Cummins

– Jeff Johnson