Columbia Valley resident finds drunk man sleeping in his van

It seems an out of province drunk visiting the Columbia Valley didn’t want to get behind the wheel of his car, so he tried to sleep in someone else’s.

RCMP were called to a residence last Saturday in the early morning where a man had found someone inside his van.

Police say when they arrived the intoxicated gentleman was laying on the ground and clearly had no idea where he was.

Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck says this happens fairly often in the summer when visitors get too drunk and don’t have a play to stay.

“Many times they don’t mean any harm.” says Sgt. Vatamaniuck. “They don’t want to steal anything or damage anything, they just wanted some place to get out of the weather, out of the wet grass and everything else and just get some sleep.”

The man was arrested for mischief and taken to a holding cell for the night so he could safely sober up.

– Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck, Columbia Valley RCMP Detachment Commander