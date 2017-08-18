KIJHL’s Ghostriders lastest team to partner with Kootenay ICE

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is pleased to announce a partnership with the Fernie Ghostriders of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

During the 2017-18 season, ICE season seat holders will receive 15% off individual tickets to Ghostriders’ games with proof of their season seat card. In addition, all Ghostriders’ season seat holders will receive 15% off individual game tickets to ICE home games.

“This is another meaningful partnership for us and the hockey community in the East Kootenays,” explained Reid Mitchell, Director of Corporate Partnerships and Fan Experience. “Joining communities through the game of hockey is a key driver in these types of partnerships and we’re very excited to share that same vision with the Fernie Ghostriders and their fans.”

“The new partnership between the Kootenay ICE and Fernie Ghostriders is great news for East Kootenay hockey fans and provides an extra incentive for season pass holders of both clubs to explore the vibrant communities throughout the region,” said Barb Anderson, President of the Ghostriders.

“Fernie is known in the KIJHL for our enthusiastic supporters and great game day atmosphere and we are excited to share our energy with our neighbours in Cranbrook,” added Anderson.

Over the past couple months, the ICE have announced partnerships with the KIJHL’s Kimberley Dynamiters and the Columbia Valley Rockies, both of which included the same benefits for season seat holders.

Along with this additional benefit, those who purchase ICE season seats also receive 10% off concessions at ICE games – excluding alcohol and bottled Pepsi products -, 15% off regular priced ICE merchandise and five rain check nights for unused ICE season seats.

Tickets for the annual Black/White Game presented by Alpine Toyota and Centex Market/Stoke Juice can be purchased by calling 250-417-0322, stopping by the Kootenay ICE office at Western Financial Place or ordering online at ICEcountry.ca. Tickets are also available at Centex Market in Kimberley.

– From the Kootenay ICE