Kimberley begins preliminary designs for $30+ Million wastewater treatment facility

A wastewater treatment facility that could cost the City of Kimberley at least $30 million has taken another step forward.

Council gave approval for the preliminary design stage to begin.

Project Manager Jan Korinek says the building will be made to accommodate Kimberley’s population expanding to over 9,000 residents with the ability to handle peaks of 20,000 people.

He says an increase in people living here and heavy tourism will affect sewage and wastewater flow loads.

“If the population that we have estimated is correct, that will allow us to get a handle on the size and equipment and components of the facility,” Korinek says. “Then in turn, we can figure out the size and shape of the building and the footprint, then move forward.”

Korinek says they are working under the assumption the number of residents in Kimberley could increase to over nine thousand people by 2041.

“Part of our job is to assist the city with identifying project risks, so they can managed and proactively mitigated. Every project has risks, that’s just the nature of infrastructure projects,” Korinek says. “We don’t have any concerns at this point. Things may come up later on, so we have to be ready and flexible so we can adapt and keep things on track.”

Early this year, The city received $2.1 million from the Federal government for an engineering study to take place.

Staff are budgeting to replace the plant around 2020.

