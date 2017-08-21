Fernie Teen speechless after Make-A-Wish Foundation gift

A teenager from Fernie is speechless after getting his wish granted following a lengthy cancer battle.

We previously told you about 17-Year-Old Dalton Hutchinson who has been undergoing treatment for bone cancer the past six years. After learning of Hutchinson’s battle, the Make-A-Wish Foundation overhauled of his uncle’s Chevy pick-up truck for him.

“I got new headlights, tail lights and a truck rap. I got a new sound system, new tires, new rims and a six-inch lift put into it,” Hutchinson says. “I love it, I can’t even describe how it is.”

The fully redone truck was presented to him earlier this month.

He now tells the Drive FM the upgrades have led to many hunting and fishing trips in the backcountry.

“Its amazing, I didn’t know an organization could do this for somebody and so many kids,” Hutchinson says. “It really impacts the person’s life.”

Hutchinson is currently cancer free, but makes regular trips to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for follow-up appointments.

– Fernie Teenager, Dalton Hutchinson

– Jeff Johnson