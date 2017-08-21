WHL: ICE acquire D-man Strath, draft pick from Hurricanes

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club has acquired defenceman Tyler Strath and a conditional fifth round draft pick in 2019 from the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the WHL playing rights to Austin Wong.

The 2000-born Strath spent the 2016-17 season with the Foothills CFR Bisons of the Alberta AAA Midget Hockey League. Strath – listed at six-foot-two and 185-pounds – recorded 10 assists in 43 games with the Bisons last season, while also playing one game with the Hurricanes.

“Tyler skates well, is a good puck mover and we expect him to compete for a roster spot as a 17 year old player,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager.

Strath was drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round (59th overall) in 2015.

Wong was selected 232nd overall by the ICE in 2015.

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of Kootenay ICE)