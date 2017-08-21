Three Fernie projects split $5.4k Community Fund grants

Three projects in Fernie are splitting $5,400 in community fund grants.

The largest grant went to the District’s Historical Society, which received $4,600 for their Fernie Connections project.

An additional $400 went to both Wildsight’s Power of Produce Program and Holy Family Church’s Family Garden project.

The Fernie Community Fund was established last July through $65,000 in donations.

Its goal is to help Elk Valley charities and is expected to build in value over time.

(Pictures of all three project grant recipients provided by Eric Johnstone)

– Jeff Johnson, with files from the Cranbrok and District Community Foundation