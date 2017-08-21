MLA Shypitka says leadership race needs to redefine BC Liberals

The MLA for Kootenay East says the BC Liberals will need to redefine who they are as a party through the leadership race.

The party’s executive held meetings this past weekend, discussing plans for the upcoming vote.

Tom Shypitka says even though the Liberals technically won the May election, they need to respond to what British Columbians want.

“There’s definitely a movement going a little bit more to the left and a little more concern toward social issues,” Shypitka says. “Something we’ve always been concerned with, however, they’ve come more to the forefront, so we’ve gotta address those issues.”

He adds its challenging to adjust to the concerns of BC residents without alienating your current supporters.

“We’ve had really good success being fiscally conservative, watching budgets, making sure they are balanced” Shypitka says. “That’s the hallmark of our party and we can’t forget those who support us for those things.”

Shypitka expects Andrew Wilkinson, Todd Stone and Mike Bernier to put their names in for the leadership.

He hopes a new leader for the party will be in place before the end of the year.

Christy Clark resigned as leader August 4th. She served in the role for over six years.

– Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka

– Jeff Johnson