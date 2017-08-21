Four Cranbrook youth arrested for theft from vehicles

Police have arrested four youth in Cranbrook believed to be connected with a string of thefts from vehicles.

RCMP were called to the Mount Royal area around 2 AM Monday morning after four people were reported checking cars for unlocked doors.

Officers arrived and arrested two youth at the scene. Two more youth were later located hiding nearby.

Sergeant Barry Graham says its unknown if the suspects are involved in all thefts from vehicles reported in recent weeks.

“We can’t assume that they are responsible for everything. Just because we have someone in custody, its possible at times that you have multiple groups working,” Graham says. “You are innocent until proven guilty, so we will look at establishing whether or not they are connected to all the thefts we’ve had this summer. We’ve experience a spike, especially over the last week or so, but certainly all summer we’ve been dealing with it.”

Over 40 incidents have been reported throughout August, compared to just 12 last month.

– Cranbrook RCMP Sergeant, Barry Graham

– Jeff Johnson, with files from the Cranbrook RCMP