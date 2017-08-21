WHL: ICE D-man Murray not returning, pursuing education

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club announced veteran defenceman Troy Murray will not be returning to the team for the 2017-18 season.

Murray informed the organization he will be heading to school, enrolling at the University of Regina.

“Troy has made an informed, thoughtful decision to start his education at the University of Regina,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “The organization supports Troy, wish him success and is excited that he is using his WHL Scholarship package to pursue his education goals.”

The White City, Saskatchewan native was selected 10th overall by the ICE in the 2012 draft.

The 1997-born Murray played four seasons with the ICE collecting seven goals, 53 assists and 60 points in 266 regular season games. Murray also played in 20 playoff games registering three assists.

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of Kootenay ICE)