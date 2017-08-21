Youth football program returns to Cranbrook

Youth Football has made a touchdown in Cranbrook after years without a program.

The Rocky Mountain Rams are hosting flag football camps this year in hopes they will have enough funds for equipment by next year.

The first camp goes 6:30 PM Monday at Mt. Baker Field.

Coach Daniel Harrick says the camp will be open to boys and girls ages 13 to 18.

“They don’t have to commit to the whole season, they don’t have to make any financial commitment.” says Harrick. “We’re just offerring these five evening sessions to come out and try football, see if maybe they like it.”

“When I moved here I really wanted to get football going again, I coached football back in Saskatchewan and when I moved here and knew there wasn’t any football I wanted to get it going.”

He credits coodinator Lori Harris for spearheading the rebirth of the Rams program.

For more information visit the Rocky Mountain Rams Facebook page.

– Daniel Harrick, Rocky Mountains Rams