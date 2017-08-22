Fernie to commemorate 1908 fire with sculpture

The City is looking for a contractor to build a sculpture in Station Square to observe the fire of 1908 that wiped out much of the municipality.
This after Fernie received a $50,000 heritage grant from the Province.
Director of Leisure Services Lloyd Smith says the art project will serve as a reminder of the dangers forest fires pose to communities.
Smith explains it will be another piece that adds to the cultural context to Fernie when residents and visitors are walking through the downtown.
The blaze burned through the city in just an hour and a half.
Property loss from the fire was estimated at five-million dollars which, at the time, was considered a huge amount.
The installation will be part of Fernie’s ongoing efforts to upgrade Station Square.
The sculpture is expected to be complete by next February.
– Fernie Director of Leisure Services Lloyd Smith