Road restrictions expanded around White River Complex fire

The Southeast Fire Centre is closing more forest service roads as they target two blazes covering over 3,000 hectares near Canal Flats.

The White River Complex covers the White River and Grave Creek wildfires in a remote area northeast of the village.

Information Officer Carlee Kachman says the Grave Creek blaze saw a significant increase before the weekend.

“It hasn’t changed in the last three days, but we were able to get an updated track on the size of the fire, which is 2,013 hectares,” Kachman says. “With this growth, we are just making sure that the public are safe with accessing any of these areas.”

The following roads have been closed as of August 21st…

– The White-Schoefield Forest Service Road, starting at the 78-kilometre mark

– The White River Forest Service Road, starting at the 32-kilometre mark

– The White-East Fork Forest Service Road, starting at the 60-kilometre mark.

The fires are not threatening any structures at this time.

A detailed map of all road restrictions currently in effect in the area of the White River Complex can be found here.

– Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer, Carlee Kachman

– Jeff Johnson