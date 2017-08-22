Province announces $109k investment into COTR in Cranbrook

The Province is supporting increased access to trades training with 562 additional seats at 13 public post-secondary institutions throughout British Columbia that offer foundation and apprenticeship programs.

“It’s been inspiring for me to visit our public post-secondary institutions, and to meet and listen to the trades students that will be building our homes, roads, schools and businesses,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Educations, Skills and Training, who visited the College of the Rockies today. “These students are future innovators. Our investment today in additional trades seats is an investment in the future of our province. Together, we are building a better B.C.”

The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training provided $1.67 million for an additional 562 trades seats at 13 institutions, including $109,000 for 16 additional heavy duty mechanical trades seats at the College of the Rockies.

“This funding allows another 16 individuals to receive training in one of our most in-demand trades programs,” said College of the Rockies president and CEO David Walls. “Those additional students will become skilled tradespeople who can help to meet the labour-market demands of our region.”

Trades needed by B.C. industries include, millwrights, heavy duty mechanics and carpenters. Students completing their education and training in these trades and many others can expect to find rewarding careers and job opportunities throughout B.C.

“Enrolling in the heavy mechanical program was the best decision I could have made,” said heavy mechanical student Destyni Basil. “It gave me the opportunity to start my career and to provide a better life for my daughter and for myself. It also allows me to be a positive role model and gives me a sense of accomplishment and pride.”

There is high demand in many trades occupations in British Columbia due to retirements and economic development.

“Labour-market demands are changing and investments like today’s announcement are integral in ensuring that British Columbians are equipped with the right skills for the job opportunities of today and tomorrow,” said Gary Herman, CEO, Industry Training Authority. “Our apprentices are the future of skilled trades in this province and we’re thankful for the additional funding the government is investing in the growth of our trades industry.”

The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training is working to increase access to post-secondary education, including more access to trades training opportunities at public post-secondary institutions throughout the province.

– From the College of the Rockies