Tourist bit by “vicious” dog in Kimberley

Bylaw officers in Kimberley say a tourist was bitten by a vicious dog.

The recent visitor told RCMP he was bitten by the off-leash animal in the Marsden area, but couldn’t provide a description of the dog.

Bylaw officers were unable to locate the canine or its owner and say the investigation isn’t expected to move forward at this time.

The attack was included in Animal Control’s July report.

No other attacks on people were reported last month, although four warnings were issued for dogs off-leash or wandering at large.