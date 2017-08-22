Ghostriders President ‘super excited’ about partnership with Kootenay ICE

The Fernie Ghostriders President is estatic about their recent partnership with the WHL’s Kootenay ICE.

The Riders are the third local junior ‘B’ team to join forces with the ICE this summer.

We asked Barb Anderson if she believes this would have been a possibility in the past.

“Oh, absolutely not.” says Anderson. “That was one of the frustrating sides of things and these gentlemen that have taken over the Kootenay ICE have done such an amazing job, I think they’re going to do a great job throughout this entire season and in the future. We should be very excited about having these guys coming into town.”

Anderson says they reached out to the ICE following Kootenay’s partnerships with Kimberley and Creston Valley.

“I had asked one of my board members to set this all up and lo and behold it was all set up within an hour.” explains Anderson. “We’re super excited about it for the season.”

Fernie season seat holders will get 15 per cent off ICE single game tickets and ICE season ticket owners will get the same deal at Riders games.

– Barb Anderson, Fernie Ghostriders President