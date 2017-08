A man involved in a fatal collision near Sparwood two years ago has pled guilty to impaired driving causing death.

Kody William Tanner entered the plea in B-C Supreme court Monday following the April 2015 crash on Highway 45 that claimed the life 21 year old Cody Landry.

It took over a year for a charge to be laid in the investigation.

Tanner will be sentenced November 20th and has been released on an understanding that he will not get behind the wheel of motor vehicle.