Pedesrian bridge removed in Cranbrook’s Kinsmen Park

Public Works crews removed the pedestrian bridge, just off Victoria Avenue at Kinsmen Park on Tuesday. Plans are in the works to have the replacement bridge in place in the next few weeks.

Those who usually use this bridge are asked to please avoid the area and find an alternate route to get where you need to go.

Back in late July, crews removed the pedestrian bridge at the corner of 17th Avenue North and 2nd Street North, across from Western Financial Place. It is expected this bridge will be open for public use in the next two weeks.

These bridge replacements are a part of the City’s overall community vibrancy plan, designed to improve the walkability and accessibility of Cranbrook.

– From the City of Cranbrook