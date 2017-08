UPDATE:

Power has been restored as of 9:40 AM MT.

5299 residents in Kimberley are without power Wednesday morning.

BC Hydro says a bird caused the outage by crashing into a transformer at the Marysville substation.

Repairs were made to the circuit and power should be restored to all homes by 10 am.

Power was affected in Kimberley, Marysville, Wycliffe and the Canadian Rockies International Airport.