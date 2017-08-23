Two new BC Transit buses arriving in Cranbrook

Two new BC Transit Vicinity buses are arriving in Cranbrook to support system expansion.

“Our government is committed to investing in transit. it makes services accessible and life more affordable for British Columbians,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We anticipate the inclusion of CCTV cameras on these buses will improve the safety of everyone on board.”

The new buses are made by Grande West Transportation International Ltd., based in Aldergrove, B.C. The 30-foot medium duty buses will help better meet the transit needs of the communities they serve as they perform better and have more safety features than the current fleet of buses.

Each Vicinity bus can seat 24 passengers with room for another 20 standees. There is also space for two mobility aids. The new buses are equipped with two doors for more efficient operation and easier access on and off the bus by customers.

“The City welcomes these replacement buses in the fleet. These new buses will add to the safety of our riders and create more efficient operation of transit services in Cranbrook,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “The new buses should also benefit our costs of operation and perhaps play an integral part in increasing our overall ridership. We are looking forward to having them in service.”

Each bus will cost approximately $319,000, and is funded by the Province of BC and the Comox Valley Regional District through BC Transit’s local government lease fee program.

“The new buses will help us better connect people and communities in Cranbrook,” said Manuel Achadinha, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer. “Customers will see and hear a difference with the new buses as they are more effective and efficient.”

The new buses will also have active closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to improve the safety of our customers and drivers.

Cameras have been installed on buses in Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Chilliwack, Whistler, Dawson Creek, Quesnel, Penticton, Nelson, Vernon, and Victoria. Details about the CCTV camera program can be found at bctransit.com.

The introduction of these two buses is part of a larger province-wide refresh and expansion program, with over 100 new buses arriving in communities across British Columbia this year from Grande West, New Flyer and ARBOC.

More details about the Cranbrook Transit System can be found at www.bctransit.com/cranbrook.

– Press Release by BC Transit